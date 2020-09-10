New Coronavirus Can Infect Your Eyes as Well

By Amy Norton

FRIDAY, Oct. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory infection, but experts have suspected the virus can also infiltrate the eyes. Now, scientists have more direct evidence of it.

The findings are based on a patient in China who developed an acute glaucoma attack soon after recovering from COVID-19. Her doctors had to perform surgery to treat the condition, and tests of her eye tissue showed evidence of SARS-CoV-2.

The case offers proof that "SARS-CoV-2 can also infect ocular tissues in addition to the respiratory system," the doctors reported in the Oct. 8 online edition of the journal JAMA Ophthalmology.

"It's been suspected that the eyes can be a source of both 'in' and 'out'" for the novel coronavirus, said Dr. Aaron Glatt, a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

That's why health care workers protect their eyes with goggles or face shields, he noted.

It's not possible to say whether the patient in this case contracted SARS-CoV-2 via her eyes, according to Glatt. But that is a possibility -- whether through viral particles in the air or by touching her eyes with a virus-contaminated hand, he said.

Another big unknown is whether any lingering virus in patients' eye tissue will cause problems.

According to Dr. Grace Richter, an ophthalmologist at the University of Southern California's Roski Eye Institute in Los Angeles, "It's too early to know what having this virus floating around in the eye means for ocular health."

At this point, Richter said, limited eye problems have been seen with COVID-19: A small number of patients develop conjunctivitis ("pink eye"), where the white part of the eye and inside of the eyelid become swollen, red and itchy.

The patient in this case suffered acute angle-closure glaucoma -- a serious condition in which pressure in the eyes suddenly rises due to fluid buildup. It requires prompt treatment to relieve the pressure, sometimes with surgery to restore the eye's normal fluid movement.

Richter was doubtful the coronavirus directly caused the eye complication. In general, certain anatomical features of the eye make some people vulnerable to acute angle-closure glaucoma, and it can be triggered by medications, she explained.