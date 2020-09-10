Trump Plans Saturday Rally Despite COVID Concerns

Oct. 9, 2020 – President Donald Trump says he will hold a public rally on Saturday, his first since being diagnosed with the coronavirus just more than a week ago.

In a telephone interview with Fox News, Trump said he was aiming for a Saturday night rally in Florida and that he “might come back and done one in Pennsylvania in the following night.”

Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1, spent three days in the hospital for treatment and has been sequestered in the White House since Monday. On Thursday, his doctor, Cmdr. Sean Conley, DO, proclaimed Trump symptom free and cleared the way for a return to public life.

“Today the president has completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 as prescribed by his team of physician,” Conley said in a statement.

“Since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness,” he said. Saturday will be Day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of the advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president’s safe return to public engagements at that time.”

Yet, concerns remain. The president, the White House and his doctors have refused to say when he last tested negative for coronavirus. On Fox News, Trump said he “probably” would get a test today.

In a separate Fox News interview, this time on the Hannity show, Trump boasted about his recovery yet sounded at one point as if he was struggling to clear his throat and cough. Host Sean Hannity also asked Trump several times if he has tested negative for the virus and the president did not answer.