COVID Biggest Cause of Police Deaths This Year

Oct. 12, 2020 -- Before the pandemic, police investigations were discussed at large command post meetings, officers typically rode with a buddy, and training academy classes were always in person. Fast forward to the present and large meetings are now virtual, indoor rolls calls suspended, and police and sheriffs’ deputies wear masks and other PPE on duty and ride solo in patrol cars to maintain physical distance.

As essential workers, law enforcement officers have been on duty since the pandemic started, while most civilian staff have worked remotely or, more recently, seen a combination of remote and in-person work.

A recent poll by the National Police Foundation shows health and safety is the biggest concern of law enforcement officers who have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic since it began 7 months ago.

That concern is understandable. More than 100 law enforcement officers -- mainly police, sheriffs, and corrections -- have died from COVID-19 on the job this year, which is more than from gun violence, car accidents, heart attacks, or other causes, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

The nonprofit agency reported 39 officers died in both April and July, the highest numbers so far, while the numbers have declined somewhat in August and September.

Officer Down told The Washington Post last month that it’s verifying an additional 150 officer deaths due to COVID-19 that are presumed to have been contracted in the line of duty.

More than 6,000 officers, 4% of law enforcement personnel nationwide, reported being exposed to COVID-19, and one-third have been unable to return to work. The three states with the largest coronavirus exposure rates for law enforcement are California, New York, and Texas. In New York City alone, more than 4,000 officers tested positive and 27 members of the department died by the end of April.

Sixty-seven out of 2,900 state troopers in New Jersey have tested positive, and one civilian security guard has died from COVID-19, says Col. Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the state’s police department in West Trenton, NJ.