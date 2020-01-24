Face Masks and Foggy Glasses: A COVID Consequence

Oct. 20, 2020 -- “This affects my overall quality of life.”

Nekita Shelton, 36, of Columbia, MD, has worn glasses uneventfully since she was 9 years old.

But things changed when the coronavirus pandemic hit and wearing a mask in public became mandatory in most states.

“My experience with wearing a mask and my glasses fogging has been very frustrating,” she says. “I want to protect myself against the virus at all cost, but either I can’t see when I’m walking through the store or I have to take my glasses off to be able to function properly. Who wants to continue to walk through a store when your glasses continue to keep fogging up? This happens every single time that I put on a mask.”

She’s tried different remedies, tips from friends, and social media. She’s consulted the experts and her eye doctor.

“I recently was in [retail chain] Warby Parker last weekend, just to see if there’s anything I can do, and they gave me the cloth wipes that they had, to see if that helps,” she says. “They also suggested that before you put your mask on, dip your glasses in warm water because it will alleviate the fog.”

Sidney Gicheru, MD, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology and an ophthalmologist with Laser Care Eye Center in Dallas, says this has been a dilemma.

“It’s a common problem that every ophthalmologist in the U.S. and probably around the world is dealing with right now, and we don’t have a perfect solution,” he says. “It has to do with the mask allowing moisture from our breath to be directed through the top of the mask onto the glasses. That moisture collects on the glasses and results in the fog.”

“There’s not a magic bullet,” he says, “And the amount of fogging really depends on the mask, the glasses, and on the facial structure of the patient. Thus, some patients have a lot more trouble with it than others.”