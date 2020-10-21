Fauci: Masks, Social Distancing Likely Until 2022

Oct. 22, 2020 -- With cases continuing to rise in many states and a vaccine yet to come, Americans should prepare to wear masks and social distance for quite a while.

People will likely need to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines through the end of 2021 and into 2022, one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts said during a recent meeting, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about the future of COVID-19 during a virtual meeting with doctors and students at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia last week.

“I feel very strongly that we’re going to need to have some degree of public health measures to continue,” he said.

“It’s not going to be the way it was with polio and measles, where you get a vaccine, case closed, it’s done,” Fauci said. “It’s going to be public health measures that linger for months and months.”

Coronavirus vaccines -- once approved and distributed widely to the public -- won’t be a “knockout punch” that eradicates the virus, he said. Instead, he expects the process to take time and anticipates a 70% effectiveness rate for an approved vaccine. Public precautions such as face masks and social distancing will need to continue during the distribution process.

“I think we’ve got to set reasonable expectations,” Fauci said. “If I’m surprised pleasantly, so be it.”

At least one of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates will likely have enough data about its safety and how well it works to pursue an emergency use authorization from the FDA by the end of this year, he said. Full approval would come after that, and distribution would start in the first quarter of 2021.

Fauci also pushed against the idea of “focused protection,” or an approach to herd immunity that protects older adults and vulnerable groups but lifts restrictions for everyone else. Although more older adults die from the coronavirus, people of various ages and health conditions have contracted severe COVID-19, he said, and it remains a “puzzle” why about 40% of people are susceptible to severe forms of the disease.