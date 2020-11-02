Is It a Cold, the Flu, Allergies, or COVID-19?

Nov. 2, 2020 -- In the past, a cough or sore throat would have been a pretty obvious sign that you'd caught a cold or the flu. During this year's cold and flu season, you also have to wonder whether you have COVID-19. It's an important distinction to make. Not only can the new coronavirus cause severe complications, but it's also highly contagious.

Respiratory illnesses can share so many of the same symptoms -- a fever, chills, coughing, tiredness, a sore throat, body aches, a headache, and a stuffed nose -- so it's not easy to tell the difference.

"Unfortunately, there is such a huge overlap between the symptoms of COVID-19 and other respiratory viral illnesses that most of us think it is largely impossible to tell one from another from symptoms alone," says Lisa Maragakis, MD, senior director of infection prevention at Johns Hopkins Health System.

One symptom that could point you to COVID-19 is the loss of taste and smell, says Monica Lypson, MD, a professor of medicine at the George Washington University (GW) School of Medicine and Health Sciences. "We don't see those with the other viruses." Though you might have a gradual, subtle dulling of taste and smell with a cold, COVID is a much more rapid and dramatic loss of these senses, she says.

Another thing that's different about the new coronavirus is that it can affect blood vessels and cause blood clots. That shows up as symptoms like chest pressure or pain and a severe headache, Lypson says.

The length of the illness is another clue. Cold and flu symptoms will usually go away in 7 to 10 days, while coronavirus symptoms can stick around for much longer. The problem is, by the time you've gone a week with symptoms, you might have already exposed a lot of people, says Maragakis.