Can a Portable Air Cleaner Protect You From COVID?

Nov. 3, 2020 -- The coronavirus is surging across the country, and colder weather is driving more Americans indoors, increasing the hours most of us are spending in homes shut up tight against the chill.

The makers of at-home air cleaners have taken notice, with product pitches suddenly as common as fall leaves.

But can a portable air cleaner really protect you from the coronavirus?

The short answer is yes, according to experts like Joseph Allen, DSc, an assistant professor of exposure assessment science and director of the Healthy Buildings Program at Harvard University.

But there are caveats.

“A portable air cleaner, with a HEPA filter, can absolutely help reduce the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19,” Allen says.

For a few hundred dollars, you can purchase a high-quality home unit that can remove 99.97% of contaminants from the air, including the respiratory droplets that spread the virus.

But before rushing out to buy one, here are a few things you need to know:

Not all air cleaners work as well.

The size of the room matters, when it comes to air cleaner efficiency.

No single strategy -- including a top-rated air cleaner -- is a foolproof silver-bullet solution for combating the spread of the virus.

“The air cleaner has to be employed as part of a multi-layered defense strategy,” Allen notes. “It has to be combined with other strategies and a wholistic risk-reduction approach.”

Portable air cleaners are gaining more attention as infectious disease experts warn that coronavirus cases are likely to continue surging in coming months.

The reopening of schools and colleges has already brought numerous outbreaks in recent weeks, as students return to classrooms in many regions of the country.

With falling temperatures, more Americans are retreating indoors, keeping doors and windows closed and spending less time with visiting family and friends on outdoor porches or patios.

And with the winter holidays right around the corner, health experts worry that increased travel, family get-togethers, and festive parties will put more people in close contact -- driving up COVID-19 cases along with seasonal cold and flu viral outbreaks.