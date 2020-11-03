Biden: COVID Plan ‘Built on Bedrock of Science’

Nov. 9, 2020 -- President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team on Monday announced its coronavirus task force, a group of doctors and scientists that will advise the incoming administration on a way to try to stem the pandemic.

“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” Biden said in a statement. “The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations.”

Biden has already attended coronavirus briefings and planning sessions this week, and next week will be focused on a pandemic plan and health care, The New York Times reported.

“We’re not waiting to get the work done,” he said in a speech on Friday night.

On Monday, Biden spoke to reporters and said his task force will create a “blue print we can put in place as soon as Kamala and I are sworn in,” he said, referring to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. It will be a plan, he said, “built on the bedrock of science.”

Among the goals Biden outlined was to restore America’s leadership around the world and to build “a corps of contact tracers who will track and curb this disease while we prioritize getting vaccines ready and delivered,” which is needed to get schools reopened and the economy back on track, he said.

His administration will focus on “scaling up production of life-saving treatments and therapeutics, and, when it’s ready, making sure an approved vaccine is distributed equitably and efficiently to every American for free.”

The president-elect also urged all Americans to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“It doesn’t matter who you voted for,” he said, or “where you stood before Election Day. It doesn’t matter your party, your point of view. We could save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would wear a mask for the next few months. Not Democratic or Republican lives, American lives.”