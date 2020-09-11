WebMD Poll: Vaccine, Experts Will Mark Pandemic’s End

Nov. 9, 2020 -- Americans are putting their faith in a vaccine and public health experts to “mark the end” of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., a new WebMD poll finds.

The poll of 1,000 respondents found 27% said a vaccine that prevents or reduces the chance of infection would signal the end of the pandemic. And 24% said they’re waiting for public health officials to declare that it’s over.

The results come as people have increasingly questioned the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine and as public health experts have been criticized for promoting measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.

“There’s so much misinformation, and that can really harm our ability to stop this pandemic,” said John Whyte, MD, chief medical officer at WebMD. “It’s encouraging to see that readers have trust in the process -- both in producing a safe and effective vaccine, and in listening to the public health messages that can help keep them safe in the meantime.”

At the same time, the poll finds that readers don’t see an end to the pandemic in the near future. The U.S. reported record numbers of cases in recent days and today will top 10 million overall -- the most of any country worldwide.

Thirty percent say the pandemic will end in more than a year in the U.S. and 16% estimated seven months to a year.

Another 15% said the pandemic will come to a close in less than 6 months, while another 12% said it will “never” end. The remaining 26% said they aren’t sure.

“People are being realistic in understanding that the virus is not going to go away anytime soon,” said Whyte. “They also understand that a vaccine will not immediately bring an end to the pandemic.”

Four vaccine candidates are in final stages of testing in the U.S., and drug company leaders have said that safety and efficacy results may be available by the end of this year. First, the FDA would approve an emergency use authorization for initial doses of the vaccine, and full approval would likely occur in early 2021.