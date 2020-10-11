Can You Safely Host Holiday Events During COVID-19?

Nov. 10, 2020 -- After months of separation from friends and family due to COVID-19, many people hope to reconnect over such holidays as Christmas and Hanukkah. But health experts continue to encourage people to practice safe behaviors and avoid situations that could expose them or their loved ones to the virus.

“COVID-19 is not the gift we want to give at the holidays,” says Kelly Cawcutt, MD, an assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

According to the CDC, higher-risk activities around the holidays include:

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside your household

Going to crowded parades or races

Shopping in crowded stores, especially around Thanksgiving

Many medical professionals will caution that the only way to completely reduce the risk of infections is to remain separated and find virtual substitutes for family holiday traditions. Activities that involve masks and touch-free social distancing reduce risk but may not fully stop it.

If you’re determined to gather with others, here are some strategies that may help.