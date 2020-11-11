Record Hospitalizations Limit U.S. COVID Response

Nov. 11, 2020 -- As the United States continues to set records for coronavirus cases, the inevitable has been the result: Hospitalizations, too, are hitting higher levels than at any other time in the pandemic.

Nearly 62,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. on Tuesday, more than ever before, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Beds filled as new COVID-19 cases rose 20% across the United States last week. The number of hospitalized COVID patients shot up 14% , straining hospital resources and overworked staff.

Across the country, states have been slammed hard with new COVID cases, overwhelming local hospitals. In the Texas city of El Paso, officials are setting up an alternate care facility to help relieve medical centers.

The Northeast appears next, with surges in new COVID-19 cases in all six New England states, according to The Boston Globe.

The Midwest is now seeing its highest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. COVID-19 cases now take up more than 14% of inpatient beds in Montana, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, and New Mexico, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Mayo Clinic, which serves patients across the Midwest, is without 1,000 employees who either have COVID or have been exposed.

In Illinois, where hospitalizations have been climbing rapidly, some hospitals are postponing elective surgeries and expecting staffing shortages.

Aspirus health system, which operates 10 hospitals in Wisconsin and upper Michigan, including six small, critical access hospitals in rural areas, has seen COVID-19 cases climb since early October. COVID patients now make up 35% of the system’s total patients, says Matt Heywood, CEO and president of Aspirus in Wausau, WI, which serves 600,000 people spread over 30,000 square miles.

Because large urban hospitals are reaching their own bed capacities, rural hospitals may no longer be able to transfer the most critical COVID-19 patients who would benefit from an “ECMO” machine that bypasses the heart and lungs and pumps oxygen directly into the body’s tissues.