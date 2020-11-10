Restrictions Return As COVID Surges Across the U.S.

Nov. 13, 2020 -- With the coronavirus setting new records every day, more restrictions such as statewide face mask mandates are being imposed -- even by governors who at first resisted the public health measures.

“This week, the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States accelerated again, driving record numbers of cases and hospitalizations as healthcare systems around the country warned that they are approaching a breaking point,” the authors of a COVID Tracking Project blog wrote Thursday.

“Cases are up 41 percent, hospitalizations up 20 percent, and deaths up 23 percent. States reported 875,401 new cases this week; 1 in 378 Americans tested positive for COVID-19 this week.”

Some of the most alarming statistics from the COVID Tracking Project:

The nation recorded 153,496 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Thursday, breaking the old record set Wednesday. Twenty-seven states set records this week for new cases reported.

COVID-related hospitalizations set a record, with 67,096 people hospitalized Thursday. That’s double the number of 2 weeks ago.

The national 7-day average of deaths has gone over 1,000 per day -- the highest death rate since the coronavirus surge of the summer.

Overall, the United States has more confirmed infections (10.5 million) and coronavirus-related deaths (over 242,000) than any other nation in the world.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.5 million tests, 151k cases, and 67k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The death toll was 1,104. Both case and hospitalization figures hit all-time highs today. pic.twitter.com/93cGzRJFzk — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 13, 2020

While all sections of the nation are dealing with the virus, the Midwest has been hit the hardest in recent months.

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds, who had resisted a statewide face mask mandate, changed course. As the test positivity rate went over 50% and more than 1,000 people were hospitalized with COVID, she ordered Iowans to wear masks at large gatherings and at hair salons, barber shops, and other personal service businesses.

Youth sports are still allowed, but now only two spectators per athlete can attend.

“I'm here to tell Iowans I need your help,” she said. “If you want to keep our businesses open and you want to keep our kids in school, if you want to make sure that we have hospitals and long-term care facilities and we have clinics that can treat not only COVID, but other individuals that have serious health conditions, then we all have to buckle down and take this serious.”