Why Are COVID Cases Increasing So Fast Right Now?

Experts estimate that right now, we have more than 3 million active and infectious cases in the U.S. Because COVID takes time to progress from infection to serious illness, there’s no way to stop the rise in hospitalizations and deaths headed our way in the next 2 to 6 weeks. “Thanksgiving could be a superspreader event, and it could exacerbate what is already widespread community transmission,” says Gounder. “We already know we’ll see a big surge hitting hospitals soon, and then you’re going to have another surge on top of that. I’m very concerned about the health system’s capacity to absorb all that.”

But we can still stop the virus from spreading further. A concept known as the “Swiss cheese strategy” seems to work, says Madad. Picture each measure you can take -- wearing a mask, social distancing, hand-washing, staying home if you’re sick, and so on -- as a slice of Swiss cheese. Each one has holes, but when you stack them together, they form a solid block. “No one layer is 100%, but if you add additional layers, it reduces the risk,” she explains. “Picture a tiny little mouse eating away at the layers -- that’s disinformation and misinformation. If you believe it, you’re increasing your risk.”

The point, Madad stresses, is that every measure each of us takes brings us a step closer to where we want to be -- stopping the spread of the virus.

“There’s never a bad time to start doing what works,” she says. “We can start today.”