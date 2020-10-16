CDC Panel Votes on Who Should Get COVID Vaccines First

Dec. 1, 2020 -- An influential government committee has recommended that health care workers and people who reside in long-term care facilities get the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

In a 13-to-1 vote, the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) said health care workers and residents of nursing homes and other residential care facilities should be first in line to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Health care workers include any paid staff or volunteers who work in health care settings. Long-term care facility residents include adults who live in facilities that provide medical or personal care to people who cannot live independently.

The vote follows months of deliberation by the committee to determine the most effective and fairest way to distribute scarce early doses. It follows similar recommendations made by the National Academies of Sciences in October.

The ACIP is made up of 15 voting members, eight nonvoting members from other government agencies, and 30 nonvoting members of other organizations that have expertise and interest in vaccination. The committee has met frequently this year to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

If the recommendation is approved by CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD, it will be passed on to states, which have already been working with the agency to create their distribution plans.

This recommendation is not binding, though states usually follow the ACIP’s guidance.

The ACIP prioritized health care workers for vaccination because of a “multiplier effect” -- keeping them healthy ensures the health of others. The CDC says there are roughly 21 million health care workers in the U.S. More than 3 million Americans are residents in skilled nursing or assisted living facilities or other group care homes.

In making its recommendation, the committee prioritized saving lives over using the vaccine to slow disease transmission.

“I think everyone pretty much across the board agrees that with a limited number of doses, the best approach is to try to protect as many of the high-risk people as possible. That places health care workers at the very top,” says Josh Michaud, PhD, associate director of global health policy for the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington, D.C.