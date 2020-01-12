Controversial Trump COVID Adviser Scott Atlas Resigns

President Donald Trump's controversial science adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned.

Atlas, a Stanford University neuro-radiologist with no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, challenged the overwhelming consensus of the scientific community and criticized stronger efforts, including the use of face masks, to control the spread of the new coronavirus, the Associated Press reported.

Stanford issued a statement distancing itself from Atlas, saying he "has expressed views that are inconsistent with the university's approach in response to the pandemic."

Atlas resigned at the end of his temporary government appointment, the AP reported.