COVID-19 Vaccines On the Way: What to Know

What We All Want to Know

How long will the vaccines protect against COVID? That's impossible to say right now, as the phase III volunteers have been followed for only a few months, says Paul Offit, MD, director of the Vaccine Education Center and a professor of pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. But vaccine experts can make an educated guess. Based on other viruses that are similar to the one causing COVID-19 in terms of mutation and other things, Offit says the COVID-19 vaccines that are highly effective might protect people for a few years.

How soon after the vaccine is given is the body protected? "The process starts immediately, but detectable levels [of antibodies] are anticipated by about 2 weeks," Bar-Zeev says.

#137 – Paul Offit, M.D.: An expert perspective on COVID-19 vaccines https://t.co/QjpcIQtPcH — Paul Offit (@DrPaulOffit) November 29, 2020

What about side effects? And how safe are the vaccines? At a meeting with the CDC, doctors recently warned about common and transient side effects just after getting the vaccine, such as arm soreness, fatigue, body aches, and perhaps even fever.

But people hesitant to get the vaccine often worry about serious side effects. "Phase III [research] is not enough to tell us about rare side effects," Bar-Zeev says. But “that doesn't mean you shouldn't take the vaccine."

At least two people who received the Pfizer vaccine on the first day of inoculations in the United Kingdom this week had severe allergic reactions. The effects prompted the British government to recommend that anyone prone to severe allergic reactions not take the vaccine.

Phase III trials do offer some information about less common side effects, Offit says, beyond the common ones of arm soreness and fatigue. For instance, Moderna analyzed some safety data and found that fatigue was reported by almost 10% of people, and headache by about half that, or 4.5%.

And, “in a very short period of time, you are going to know if there is a very rare side effect," after the vaccine distribution begins and more people get the shot, Offit says.

Will safety be tracked after a vaccine gets the FDA's authorization?

Yes. After an EUA is given, more assessments take place, according to the CDC. The goal is to understand more about how the vaccine works in “real-world” conditions. Among other goals, these assessments help provide information about groups of people that may not have been well-represented in the clinical trials.