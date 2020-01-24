COVID Surge Wrecks Contact Tracing Efforts

Dec. 14, 2020 -- When the coronavirus first gripped the United States in a pandemic vise this past spring, the idea of contact tracing was said to be an important step to halt the virus’ spread.

But professionals and volunteers involved in the efforts have struggled to get people to answer the phone and share their contacts and movements. Now, with the virus surging across the country, they are also struggling to keep up with the huge number of new cases, making contact tracing vastly more difficult and less and less effective.

Some public health experts now believe that, at the very least, testing and contact tracing need to be scaled back in places with major outbreaks. Many states have increased COVID-19 testing, which increases the caseload for investigators and contact tracers.

“Right now, there are far too many people getting sick for contact tracing to be the tool that manages the epidemic and keeps it from growing,” says Crystal Watson, who has a doctorate in public health and is a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

New Hampshire announced this month that it would scale back its contact tracing efforts and focus on full case investigations involving high-risk populations, including health care workers, communities of color, and people in group living spaces. The move comes after a record number of new daily cases -- 323, almost 100 more than the previous day -- and reports of delays in contact tracing.

"Contact tracing is part of a containment strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19, but it is one, and only one, layer or intervention for helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan, MD, told New Hampshire Public Radio. “As community transmission increases, it becomes a less effective strategy of identifying and breaking the chains of transmission."

Local health officials in parts of Wisconsin and Virginia are asking the public to isolate themselves immediately if they test positive for COVID-19 and to tell their contacts that they may have been infected.

“Despite increased staffing and the assistance of the state contact tracing team, the number of people to be contacted has now exceeded the capacity of the [Wisconsin] Rock County Public Health Department. We are no longer able to conduct the same level of contact tracing that we would during a typical outbreak,” Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said in a news release last month.