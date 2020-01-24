Fauci: ‘Umbrella of Protection’ Possible By Summer

Dec. 23, 2020 -- Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that Americans will have to wait until summer before they can return to some normal activities and attend events again.

It depends on a smooth rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, Fauci said during an interview on “Coronavirus in Context,” a video series hosted by John Whyte, MD, chief medical officer for WebMD.

Priority groups should receive a vaccine between now and March, and April will be “open season” where anybody who wants to receive a vaccine can get one, he said.

“If we do it correctly, we could have 70%-85% of the population vaccinated. When that occurs, there will be an umbrella of protection over the entire country that the level of virus will be so low that you will essentially have been able to establish herd immunity,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

That level of immunity will likely occur at the end of June or in early July, he added, even if variants of the coronavirus emerge. Viruses mutate often, and infectious disease specialists are studying the current strain in the U.K. that appears to transmit more easily from person to person. But there’s no evidence so far that the variant leads to more severe COVID-19 or that the vaccine won’t work against it, Fauci said. For now, scientists should watch it carefully.

“The European Union is banning travel from the U.K. I think that may be an overreaction now,” he said. “I would not be against at least seriously considering making sure that people who fly here or come here from the U.K. ... be tested before they get on the plane so that you know they’re negative when they get here.”

Fauci also said that children should be kept in school or return to school in 2021. If school systems have good protocols in place to isolate infected students and conduct contact tracing, they can limit the spread of the coronavirus and still maintain a relatively normal schedule. Kids don’t need to be vaccinated before schools reopen, he said.



Traditionally, vaccines aren’t tested in children until the late-stage clinical trials in adults are completed and the safety and efficacy data are confirmed. By mid- to late January, Fauci estimated, COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials will start in children. In the meantime, he said, educators and staff should be vaccinated, both to protect themselves and prevent infections in children.