Looking Back on 2020: Top COVID-19 Search Terms

Dec. 23, 2020 -- In an ordinary December, you’d expect to see lighthearted year-end roundups based on search trends -- the words or phrases most often searched for over the course of the year. These lists offer us an interesting lens to view recent history.

At WebMD, those popular search terms often relate to weight loss plans or the disease that struck a certain celebrity that year. But this is no ordinary December. In 2020, no health topic has been as sought-out as information about COVID.

We published our first story about the mysterious outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 10. Since then, WebMD has run thousands of news stories, explainers, blog posts, and videos about it. With each new discovery concerning the virus, readers have come here in search of information.

Because COVID-19 dominated search trends, we focused this year’s top-10-searched list on terms are directly related to them. Here’s the list, along with a look at why so many people wanted to learn about these specific topics: