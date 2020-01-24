Will COVID Stifle Usual January Rush to Gyms?

Dec. 30, 2020 -- In most years, January means gyms are packed with newbies and their resolutions to finally get in shape.

But this year amid the pandemic, that New Year’s rush could instead be spread out over the coming months, industry experts, owners, and gymgoers say.

Like almost everything else, the fitness industry took a big hit this year. Many states ordered gyms and studios closed or restricted to stem the spread of COVID-19. Some closed permanently; a handful of chains closed or filed for bankruptcy protection.

Even when gyms have been allowed to open, many members have stayed home. Some have been racking up couch time, no doubt -- but many others have adapted to virtual training, or on their own with increased jogging or living-room yoga.

And artificial intelligence-backed high-tech home gyms and equipment like Peloton bikes are trying hard to be the jewels of the late-coronavirus shopping season.

The bottom line is: Anyone wanting help getting or staying fit will be able to find it this January, even if those typical January crowds don’t show up in brick-and-mortar locations. But some insiders and consumers are expecting a gradual, larger return to fitness centers over the coming months, as more Americans get COVID-19 vaccinations, allowing for some semblance of normality.