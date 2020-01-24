Get Out: Nature Is the Fix for COVID-19 Stress

Dec. 31, 2020 -- Lockdowns and stay-at-home orders during the pandemic are difficult for everyone, but Jeff Stafford of Danville, IN., has some extra issues. He was laid off from his job as a car salesman in the spring, as COVID cases climbed. His bookings as a singer, which he did after-hours, weren't possible, either, as live performances were banned

"I couldn't sing, I couldn't sell cars," he says. "The whole world was going crazy. I got tired of sitting here."

That was when he heard the great outdoors calling. At the end of May, he loaded up his Jeep Wrangler and headed to the Pacific Northwest with his son, Caleb, now 15, to visit another son and his new grandchild. They took their time, spending 2 months on the road, staying in hotels and camping when they found open campgrounds.

They spent as much time as possible outdoors, drinking in the beauty of the southern rim of the Grand Canyon, Olympic National Park, and the redwoods, among other sites. "It was the trip of a lifetime," he says.

Stafford is home now. Did the outdoors relieve his stress? "If I had stayed locked up in my house," he says, "I would have gone crazy." And the outdoors remains his go-to pandemic stress reliever. "We went camping last week out in the woods," he says. For Stafford, who grew up in a farming community and spent time outdoors, the reconnection with nature is a welcome respite.

Like Stafford, millions of other Americans trying to cope with the pandemic and its restrictions have discovered -- or rediscovered -- the power of the outdoors and nature to ease stress.

Among the indications of that trend: