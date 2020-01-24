Many Don't See Link Between Racism, Health Outcomes

THURSDAY, Jan. 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many Americans most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic don't believe that racism is associated with poorer health, a nationwide poll shows.

The ongoing poll of more than 4,000 lower- and middle-income Americans focuses on communities of color.

"It really struck us that -- despite the virus's spread across the country to all types of communities -- there's not a consensus view on the effects of systemic racism," said lead author Katherine Grace Carman, a senior economist at RAND Corporation. RAND is conducting the poll, with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

"Respondents see the impact of low incomes and living in a rural community on a person's health, but race isn't viewed with the same gravity," she said in a Robert Wood Johnson news release.Just over 42% of respondents say systemic racism is one of the main reasons people of color have poorer health. About one-third disagree, and about a quarter are neutral.

Black respondents are much more likely (69.4%) than white ones (33.2%) to believe that systemic racism affects the health of people of color, according to the poll.

Overall, pollsters found a slight increase in respondents' willingness to risk their own health to return to pre-pandemic "normal." But respondents who are Black or Hispanic are more likely (68.5%) to be cautious about taking health risks to move about freely than white respondents (53.4%).

More than 70% of respondents see the pandemic as a moment for positive change, such as expanding access to health care and reducing income inequality. Rates are slightly higher among respondents who are Black or Hispanic (72.5%) than among whites (69.3%).

Nearly two-thirds of respondents say the government should ensure health care as a fundamental right, but white respondents are less likely (60.4%) than all other races/ethnicities (74.1%) to support this.

More than two-thirds (68%) of Black respondents say they have lower trust in government, compared with 53.6% of Hispanics and 52.4% of whites.