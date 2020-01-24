Biden Vows Healing and Action on COVID Pandemic

Jan. 20, 2021 -- Today’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was filled with messages of hope and unity, and promises of a way out of the country’s economic and COVID crises.

But never far from the thoughts and remarks of the day was the memory of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and a resolve to repair the nation’s divides.

“I will be a president for all Americans,” Biden said in his inauguration address. “I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as those who did.” He pleaded for Americans to set aside their differences and to start afresh.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, echoed those thoughts when he said, “The assault on our Capitol reminds us that a government designed to check itself is both fragile and resilient.” The day is an opportunity for unification not division, he said.

In her remarks, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, stood on the Capitol steps and said, “We rededicate ourselves to its cause.”

“My whole soul is in this, bringing America together,” Biden said in his inaugural address. He urged Americans to end “this uncivil war” pitting Republicans against Democrats, urban against rural. “I understand many view the future with fear and trepidation.” He brought up a memory of his own father, worried about providing for his family. “I promise you: I get it.”

In the days leading up to his inauguration, Biden announced a $1.9 trillion plan to alter the course of the pandemic, and he announced the experts, many world-renowned, that he has tapped to lead that effort.

Some of Biden's Day One Executive Orders:



✅ Rejoin Paris Agreement

✅ Cancel Keystone XL pipeline

✅ National mask mandate

✅ Establish a WH COVID-19 team

✅ Stop WHO withdrawal

✅ Restore national security pandemics office



Thank you to everyone who stood up for science! — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) January 20, 2021

Biden takes office on the first anniversary of the first U.S. case of the coronavirus infection being discovered. Since then, more than 24 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than 400,000 have died.

Biden says science will play a starring role in his administration. “We are going to lead with science and truth,” then President-elect Biden said on Jan. 16 while he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced key members of the science team. “We believe in both. This is how we are going to, God willing, overcome the pandemic and build our country back to better than it was before.”