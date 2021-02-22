500,000 Americans Now Dead from COVID-19

Feb. 22, 2021 -- It’s the national record no one is celebrating: The American COVID-19 death toll has crossed the 500,000 mark.

The novel coronavirus is now the third leading cause of death in the U.S. -- behind heart disease and cancer, but ahead of accidents, respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s, and the flu, according to annualized federal health statistics.

COVID-19 deaths have also surpassed the number of Americans killed during the Civil War (498,332); World Wars I and II (116,516 and 405,399, respectively); and all American wars since 1945 combined, -- Korea (54,246), Vietnam (90,220); and Desert Storm/Desert Shield (1,948) -- Department of Veterans Affairs records show.

“For sure it’s an incredibly sobering milestone,” says William Schaffner, MD, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “It’s an awful lot of human beings. They all have relatives; they all have families. It’s not just numbers; it’s a vast number of people and all their social networks that are in mourning.”

The #COVID19 death toll in the U.S. has now, officially, exceeded half a million.

Of course the reporting lag + undercount means America actually topped 500,000 deaths quite a while ago.

It's a heart-wrenching tally, regardless, that didn't need to happen.https://t.co/MSa9nB8Lgx — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 21, 2021

For Leana Wen, MD, an emergency medicine doctor, the most troubling part of the death toll is that many of those cases could have been prevented with a more aggressive federal response to the pandemic.

“Reaching 500,000 is yet another grim milestone, one of so many we've had thus far,” says Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner and a visiting professor at George Washington University. “It reflects the tragedy of the U.S.’s lack of a coordinated, national response.”

Amesh Adalja, MD, an emerging infectious diseases specialist with the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, says the milestone prompts a thorny question for public health officials:

“You have to look at that number and say: How low could it have possibly been? You look at a country like Taiwan -- eight people died there.

“It didn’t have to be this high. If there was decisive action taken in the early months of the pandemic -- if we would have fortified nursing homes, gotten testing straightened out, assured our hospitals had capacity and warned the public [better] … just imagine how much lower that number could have been.”