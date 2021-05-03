Readers Listen When Posts Are Flagged 'Unverified'

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, March 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Readers pay attention when social media sites label an article as "unverified" or "suspicious," a new study suggests.

But how an article is presented -- including author credentials and writing style -- doesn't affect readers' views about its credibility.

The findings show that big tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter have a responsibility to combat the spread of misleading and dangerous information, according to the University of Kansas researchers.

"Whenever we see information that has been flagged, we immediately raise our skepticism, even if we don't agree with it. Big tech companies have a very important role to play in ensuring a healthy, clean information environment," said study co-author Hong Tien Vu, an assistant professor of journalism and mass communications.

Although the study was conducted before the emergence of COVID-19, the conclusions are particularly relevant today, given the dangerous role "fake news" can play in the midst of the pandemic. Concerns that fraudulent or misleading vaccine information could hamper efforts to quell virus transmission led Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to team up to fight such misinformation.

For their study, the researchers shared eight versions of a false article with 750 participants. The article wrongly claimed that a lack of vitamin B17 could be a cause of cancer.

One version had a doctor's byline and included a short description of her medical credentials. Another version described the author as a mother of two with a background in creative writing, and another script said she was a lifestyle blogger.

Some versions of the article used journalistic style, while others had more casual language.

Readers' responses varied, the researchers said.

Participants with greater social media savvy evaluated the article more carefully and said they would be less likely to share the article.

People who were interested in or sought out health information were not better at determining the accuracy of the article, but were more likely to share it, even if they didn't know if it was true.

Author credentials and how the article was written didn't significantly affect how people judged its truthfulness or whether they would follow its recommendations or share it, the study authors said.