COVID an Unwelcome Companion for Spring Break 2021

Ries monitored her region’s stats before booking the trip to the Outer Banks. “We’ve been watching the case rates in our state closely, and when the positive test rate fell to around 5% and the hospital capacity was not as full, we decided we could do the trip.”

When choosing where to go, look for places off the beaten path, away from crowds. That rules out the typical spring break destinations, White points out.

Spring Break in Florida 2021 | https://t.co/BtCMBPKKO1 🌞🏝🥥🌊👙We are open! Bring the 💰 https://t.co/WvtaYzRprE — Moon Walker🇺🇸 (@llldominoaffect) March 8, 2021

Research your accommodations, too. When renting a vacation home, ask questions about the owner’s cleaning protocol. If you’re staying in a hotel, look for one where you can enter the room directly from the outside, without passing through a lobby. Skiing is a great idea, White and Rivera say, since you’ll be outside most of the time -- as long as you choose a resort where you can remain isolated from other guests when you’re indoors. Camping is another good option, but seek a site that accepts reservations so you can make sure management is limiting access and the area won’t get too crowded.

Drive, don’t fly. Airplanes themselves may be clean, but you still have to deal with the airport. “There's still a big risk of exposure when you're flying,” says White.

With road trips, on the other hand, you can plan your stops carefully to lessen your exposures. Rivera says stopping for gas -- typically contactless and distanced from others -- isn’t worrisome. “But for bathroom breaks, to the best of your ability, pick places that are as spread out as possible.”

That means if the rest stop parking lot is teeming with cars, you might want to keep driving. Another benefit to driving, especially to a rental home with a kitchen: You can pack more, which means you should be able to bring all the food you need with you, cutting the exposure you’d risk in a new-to-you grocery store.

Stay in your bubble. As tempting as it is to meet up with friends or family you haven’t seen in a year, we’re not out of the danger zone yet. “If you're going to be traveling with other people from other areas, that takes a lot more planning. You have to agree on what you’re going to do in terms of quarantining and testing before you leave,” says White. She recommends consulting the Quaranpod Discussion Checklist to make sure you’re taking the right precautions.