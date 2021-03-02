Depression Rates Up as Lockdowns Prevent Exercise

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, March 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Exercise has long been considered a "natural antidepressant." Now, research suggests that as lockdowns kept people from regular exercise, depression rates started to rise.

The finding is based on multiple mental health surveys conducted among three successive groups of University of Pittsburgh students, totaling nearly 700 in all. Surveys were initially launched before the pandemic, and then continued into the pandemic, while wearable Fitbit devices were used to track physical activity trends.

The researchers found that in March 2020, when U.S. lockdowns began, the number of steps students took every day declined from pre-pandemic levels of 10,000 down to 4,600, on average. At the same time, between February and April of 2020, clinical depression risk rose from 32% to 61%.

Still, "it is not clear that one caused the other," cautioned study author Silvia Saccardo, an assistant professor in the department of social and decision sciences at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. That's because exercise habits have been only one of the "big disruptions in lifestyle habits" during the pandemic.

For example, socializing plummeted by more than half (to less than 30 minutes per day), while screen time more than doubled (to more than five hours per day), and students slept about a half-hour more each day.

That said, "there is a large literature suggesting a general association between physical activity and well-being in the form of anxiety disorders, mood and depression symptoms," Saccardo noted.

So, last June, the research team conducted an additional experiment, with a subset of students embarking on a two-week exercise program to boost walking back up to 10,000 steps per day.

Surprisingly, "it did not lead to an increase in mental well-being," Saccardo said.

Why?

Exercise may need to be longer or more "intensive" to register a mental health impact, she theorized. "It is possible that people who were active before the pandemic were more social, working out with their friends or playing team sports," Saccardo said. Or, "it may be necessary to intervene more directly on mental health at the same time as physical activity."