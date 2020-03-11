Year of COVID: Everything We Thought We Knew Was Wrong

March 11, 2021 — Today marks one year since the day the World Health Organization declared that a new fast-spreading coronavirus had caused a pandemic.

“WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock, and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,” Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters listening around the world.

“We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” he said. “We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.”

By that time, COVID-19 had been known to the world for little more than 2 months. In the U.S., we could see it coming, but hadn’t yet felt its full impact in our day-to-day lives.

Americans had watched in horror and trepidation as China and other Asian countries grappled with their outbreaks. By March 11, Wuhan, the city where the virus first emerged, was already more than halfway through its nearly 3-month lockdown.

Passengers quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship had been released to return home.

The focus of the pandemic had shifted to Europe. Italy had just expanded a quarantine of its northern provinces to the entire country. Images and stories of overcrowded hospitals and patients dying for lack of medical equipment reached our TVs and phones.

A nursing home in Kirkland, WA, just outside of Seattle, was in the midst of a large COVID outbreak.

The U.S. had restricted travel from China, and would soon restrict travel from Europe.

The same day the WHO declared a pandemic, then-President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office. “The virus will not have a chance against us,” he said, “No nation is more prepared or more resilient than the United States,” he said.

Today, of course, the U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

How did we get this so wrong?

Here’s a look at some of the many ways we underestimated the new coronavirus, and what those missteps have cost us.