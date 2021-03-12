CDC, WHO Create Threat Levels for COVID Variants

March 18, 2021 -- The CDC and the World Health Organization have established new criteria to classify variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The criteria are meant to clarify how much is known about recent changes to the circulating viruses. The levels also help convey risk.

The new designations are "variant of interest"; "variant of concern"; and "variant of high consequence."

A variant of interest has caused discrete clusters of infections in the United States or in other countries, or seems to be driving a surge in cases. It also has gene changes that suggest it might be more contagious or that may help it to escape immunity from infection or vaccination. Therapeutics and tests may not work as well against it. The CDC is watching three of these.

In following the new criteria, the CDC said it was casting a wide net when designating variants of interest, but would require stronger evidence before it would name a variant of concern.

"CDC is aligned with the WHO approach in that the threshold for designating a variant of interest should be relatively low in order to monitor potentially important variants; however, the threshold for designating a variant of concern should be high in order to focus resources on the variants with the highest public health implications," according to a CDC spokesperson.

Previously, variants have been classified by the CDC, but that's about to change slightly. Going forward, final decisions on which variants are important to pay attention to will be made by the CDC in consultation with the new SARS Interagency Group on variants, which includes experts from the National Institutes of Health, the FDA, the Department of Defense, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, and the Department of Agriculture.