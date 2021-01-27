Paving the Way for Diversity in Clinical Trials

March 23, 2021 -- “I’m the first person in my circle of family and friends to participate in a clinical trial.”

Five years ago, Rhonda Long was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer that’s seen in only about 8,000 Americans each year.

At the time, Long, who is Black, said her doctor in Dayton, OH, told her she was not a candidate for surgery and suggested palliative care. After seeking a second opinion at Duke University Medical Center, where her sister worked, the 51-year-old wife and mother of two had surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy there in North Carolina. When the chemo stopped working after 3 months, her oncologist at Duke referred her to a colleague at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was accepted into a clinical trial.

“In 2019, I traveled to Boston from Dayton, Ohio, every 3 weeks for labs and scans, to make sure that the drug wasn’t doing more harm than good, making sure that the drug as developed was maintaining, shrinking, or even eliminating the disease. Physically and financially, it takes a toll on you and loved ones.”

Her medical insurance did not cover the direct expenses from the clinical trial, and she was spending $1,000 to $1,500 each trip. Sometimes they drove the 15 hours to Boston, and sometimes they flew on the cheapest flight they could find.

It’s not an unfamiliar story: people traveling, often long distances, to take part in clinical trials they hope will save their lives.

The Lazarex Cancer Foundation of Danville, CA, helped Long do just that.

Marya Shegog, PhD, health equity and diversity coordinator at Lazarex, says a patient travels an average of 500 miles to participate in a trial.

The financial hurdles often prevent patients from taking part in clinical trials, Shegog says. “When you are sick, and you have a disease that may be terminal, you start thinking about setting your things in order,” she says.

Many patients have to make a decision.

“Do I bankrupt my family on trying and hoping that this drug works and helps me live longer, or do I start setting things in order so that when I’m gone, they’re OK or at least better than if I wouldn’t have spent all the money traveling back and forth.”