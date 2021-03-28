CDC Director Warns of ‘Impending Doom’ as Cases Rise

March 29, 2021 -- The United States faces “impending doom” as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise and more states loosen restrictions, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said during a news briefing Monday.

“When I first started at CDC about 2 months ago, I made a promise to you: I would tell you the truth even if it was not the news we wanted to hear. Now is one of those times when I have to share the truth, and I have to hope and trust you will listen,” she said. “I’m going to pause here, I’m going to lose the script, and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom.”

Walensky, whose voice wavered with emotion, pleaded with the public to continue practicing safety measures to prevent another surge.

“I know that feeling of nausea when you read the crisis standards of care and you wonder whether there are going to be enough ventilators to go around,” she said. “I'm speaking today not necessarily as your CDC director, not only as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter, to ask you to just please hold on a little while longer.”

Over the last week, there has been a steady rise in cases, along with hospitalizations and deaths, Walensky says.

The U.S. surpassed 30 million COVID-19 cases on Thursday. She said the 7-day average is hovering between 60,000 and 70,000 cases -- a 10% increase -- and deaths are up about 3%, to 1,000 per day.

Walensky said she will be speaking with governors Tuesday about “opening up at levels we wouldn’t necessarily recommend.”