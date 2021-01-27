Brain Scraper: Why Do Some COVID Tests Hurt So Much?

Fainting has an equally straightforward explanation: “It’s what’s called a vasovagal event. This can occur whenever the body has a very strong response to a situation such as emotional distress or pain,” says Chen. “For some people, the anxiety of having the procedure or the actual pain can result in fainting .”

As for nosebleeds, that membrane (called the mucosa) is delicate and has lots of blood vessels, says Philip Chen, MD, an associate professor of otolaryngology -- head and neck surgery at the University of Texas Long School of Medicine. “Nosebleeds would occur if the swab irritated and broke the surface of the mucosa,” he said in an email. “This might be more likely in really dry climates, at altitude, and if the person has a very narrow nose.”

Scraping the Brain?

Although some say the test feels like having your brain tickled or stabbed, the swab can’t actually get near your grey matter.

"There are three layers of protection in the nose. There's the mucosal lining, which covers the inside of the nose. There's the olfactory epithelium (involved in sense of smell). The inside, the dura mater, which means 'tough mother,' is a tough lining of skin around the brain. It's hard to penetrate through (it) without something sharp," Shawn Nasseri, MD, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon in Los Angeles, told USA Today.

Got a Covid test and I swear they touched my brain with that stick thingy. My nose and head hurts now. pic.twitter.com/u65bQOwz07 — Smol Goth Gf 🖤 (@BebyWitch) January 26, 2021

In a very small number of cases around the world, testing has led to leaking cerebrospinal fluid. At least one of those was found to be due to a previously unknown birth defect. “I suspect the people who have this happen had an abnormality, a protrusion of brain tissue through a hole in the bone,” says Lane. The swab itself is flexible, so it’ll bend before getting into bone.

“It’s such a low risk, I wouldn’t be frightened,” he says. “Your risk of having COVID and not knowing is much higher.”

There is one group that may be at a higher risk for this kind of trouble: “People who have had extensive sinus surgery should not be tested with nasopharyngeal swab,” says Chen. He’s the lead author of a study that looked at the need for warning such patients. That kind of surgery often involves removing a bone between the nasal cavity and the base of the skull, which might allow the swab to get through.