Multiple Reasons Behind Recent Coronavirus Surges

March 31, 201 -- Are coronavirus variants behind the recent jump in COVID-19 cases in states such as Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, and New York? Does the relaxation of public health protection measures play a role as well?

It depends on who you ask.

Anthony Fauci, MD, cautioned that the recent rise in cases could stem from variants of concern, although the scenario is likely more complicated.

Cases are on the rise in many states. How worried am I? I am concerned, but not as much as I would have been 6 months ago with these trends. Short thread. 1/ — Caitlin Rivers, PhD (@cmyeaton) March 29, 2021

Although the variants first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa are "playing a part" in the upsurge of new COVID-19 cases, Fauci also told CBS’' Face the Nation on March 29 that an increase in spring break travel and the easing of public health measures have also contributed.

"Several states have done that," he said, referring to the lifting of mask mandates. "I believe it's premature."

The states most affected by recent COVID-19 case surges include Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, and New York. Other states seeing troubling trends, particularly among younger residents and visitors, include Illinois, Iowa, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.