Millennials Flock to Telehealth, Online Research

“As physicians, we need to be sure that we provide the right online sources for patients to consult and they’re reliable and not commercially or professionally biased,” he emphasized.

“Consulting the internet for medical advice isn’t going away and is part of a democratization of resources,” said Lerman, a professor of medicine whose research found that a large number of people were searching online to learn about their heart symptoms, thus potentially delaying life-saving medical care.

Millennials Prefer Telemedicine

Despite the heavy use of the internet for medical guidance, 79% of the millennials surveyed said they have a primary care doctor -- up 3 percentage points from 2019. In fact, of these, more than a quarter (28%) established a new relationship with a primary care doctor during the pandemic.

On the other hand, the percentage of millennials who received a physical exam (65%) within the past year remained unchanged from 2019.

Czarnecki suggested the higher number of primary care visits might be explained by the use of telemedicine, which has mushroomed since the start of the pandemic.

“We found that close to half -- 41% -- of respondents said they would prefer to see the doctor virtually, which falls in line with the convenience that telehealth is creating for patients,” he said. The fact that more people were home because of pandemic-related social distancing restrictions also increased the time that people might have had to visit the doctor.

“Being able to talk to your doctor through a video platform, communicate with the doctor through a health care portal, and schedule an appointment likely played a role in the greater comfort millennials had in scheduling a follow-up appointment,” Czarnecki said.

Lerman thinks there will be more virtual interactions, even after the pandemic. He said they can make face-to-face appointments “professional and efficient.”

“Some of the work can be done prior to the appointment through increasing digital health platforms and applications,” he said. For example, “we are working on doing some of the cardiac workup at home by using devices that can transmit some of the patient’s information ahead of time.”

The convenience of telehealth has also made it more popular. And a virtual appointment can also lay the groundwork for an in-person visit, since the doctor and patient will have already reviewed issues together and can jointly decide the time and nature of the in-person visit.