Men and Women Differ on Masks During, After COVID-19: Survey

More women than men plan to wear a mask due to COVID-19 as long as public health experts like those at the CDC recommend it, according to a survey conducted by WebMD.

They survey shows that 73% of women will keep wearing masks "while recommended by public health experts," compared with 63% of men.

In contrast, 126 people said they "do not wear a mask," including 6% of women and 11% of men.

Their answers are included in responses from 1,557 WebMD readers who were surveyed between April 1-5, 2021. A total of 2,181 adults participated in all or part of the survey. The margin of error was plus/minus 2.1%.

Other responses to the question "How long do you plan to routinely wear a mask due to COVID-19?" included until "I'm fully vaccinated." A total 131 respondents chose this answer, including 5% of women and 9% of men.

Only nine people indicated they would wear a mask until they receive the first dose of one of the vaccines.

Another 176 respondents said they would wear a mask as long as their workplace or school requires it, including 8% of women and 10% of men.

Another 166 people chose "other" when asked how long they would wear a mask due to COVID-19, including 7% of women and 6% of men.

Respondents had the option to explain this choice. Comments included "forever," "long term," and "for the rest of my entire life. Not joking either." Other explanations included "until I feel safe," "if required in a business that I enter," and "until fully vaccinated."