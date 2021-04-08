Sunnier Areas Have Lower COVID-19 Death Rates

By Ernie Mundell and Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporters

FRIDAY, April 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 might have a tough new foe: The sun.

New research shows that sunnier regions of the United States have lower COVID-19 death rates than cloudier areas, suggesting that the sun's UV rays might somehow provide some protection against the disease.

The effect is not due to better uptake of the healthy "sunshine vitamin," vitamin D, noted the Scottish research team led by Richard Weller, of the University of Edinburgh.

"The effect appears independent of a vitamin D pathway," the researchers reported, and they also stressed that the study wasn't designed to prove a cause-and-effect relationship.

However, if sunshine does help prevent severe COVID-19, "optimizing sun exposure may be a possible public health intervention," the study authors concluded.

The new report was published April 8 in the British Journal of Dermatology.

For the study, Weller's group analyzed all recorded COVID-19 deaths in the continental United States from January to April 2020, and then compared that with data on levels of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays in nearly 2,500 U.S. counties during the same period.

People in regions with the highest level of exposure to UVA rays (which make up 95% of the sun's UV light) were less likely to die of COVID-19 than those in regions with the lowest levels of UVA exposure, the findings showed.

The researchers conducted similar analyses in England and Italy and came up with the same results. Averaging the results of the three studies, the Scottish team said that for every increase of 100 kilojoules per square meter of sunlight (a standard measure) in a given area, the odds of dying from COVID-19 fell by about one-third.

The investigators tried to account for certain factors associated with risk of coronavirus infection and death, such as age, ethnicity, wealth, population density, air pollution, temperature and local infection rates.

The association between greater sun exposure and a lower risk of death from COVID-19 couldn't be explained by higher levels of vitamin D because only regions with levels of UVB that were too low to produce significant vitamin D in the body were included in the study, the authors said.