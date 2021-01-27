Despite CDC COVID Guidance, Some Still Require Masks

New CDC guidance says fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks indoors, but many businesses like Starbucks and some state and local governments have not relaxed their own mask rules yet.

"The whole country is not a homogeneous space," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said Thursday in explaining that the CDC doesn’t trump state and local restrictions. "So, we have some jurisdictions that have higher levels of cases. We have some jurisdictions that have lower levels of vaccine administration."

Big companies such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, Home Depot, CVS, Walgreens, Macy’s, and Starbucks are keeping policies requiring employees and shoppers to mask up -- at least for the time being, according to Insider.

"As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC's latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy," a Kroger spokesperson told Insider.

Kroger, the largest grocery chain in the US, tells me it will continue to require customers to wear masks inside stores despite new CDC guidance. Meanwhile, grocery worker union UFCW is pissed about CDC's move. "Are [workers] now supposed to become the vaccination police?" — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) May 14, 2021

Two unions representing grocery and retail workers said the CDC guidance needs clarification and puts their members at risk.

“While we all share the desire to return to a mask-free normal, today’s CDC guidance is confusing and fails to consider how it will impact essential workers who face frequent exposure to individuals who are not vaccinated and refuse to wear masks,” Marc Perrone of the United Food and Commercial Workers said in a statement.

Lisa LaBruno, senior executive vice president for the Retail Industry Leaders Association, said the group seeks consistency from the CDC.

“Today’s CDC announcement on masks creates ambiguity for retailers because it fails to fully align with state and local orders,” she said. “These conflicting positions put retailers and their employees in incredibly difficult situations. We urge state and local governments to coordinate with the CDC as additional guidance is issued on the road to normalcy.”