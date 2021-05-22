COVID Vacations: Plan, Be Flexible, Travel Safe

Highlights:

June 11, 2021 -- In normal times, summer travel is all about unwinding, spending time outdoors, and putting most cares aside, at least temporarily. Through the lens of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, carefree summer travel looks more challenging.

Consider the safest way to get to your destination, what health precautions remain necessary, and what the COVID-19 case numbers look like at your destination, experts advise.

"If you are a traveler with a higher risk tolerance and you are flexible, it may be a good time to start planning that trip," Henry Wu, MD, director of the Emory TravelWell Center and associate professor at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, said during a media briefing on Thursday.

Instead of international travel, sticking closer to home through local or domestic travel might be a better idea for families with unvaccinated children or for people who like more predictability when they travel, Wu said.

For people with health conditions that increase risk for more severe COVID-19 or for whom the vaccines might be less effective, "it still might not be a good time to travel," he said.

