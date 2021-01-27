COVID Led More Women to Forgo Needed Health Care

June 15, 2021 -- Morgan Tebeau has struggled with debilitating back pain all of her adult life. The 38-year-old mother from Harrisonburg, VA, was diagnosed with degenerative disk disease when she was 18 years old. Her pain worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic as she put off much needed care -- something a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey found was more common among women during the height of the pandemic.

As a self-described outdoor enthusiast and fitness specialist, Tebeau loves hiking, camping, and rock climbing. She also owns an outdoor boot camp and leads a Facebook fitness community called Strong Moms -- a community for connecting women, sharing wellness, and helping them with self-care, she says.

But this past year has been difficult for Tebeau, who did not focus on her own health the way she should have because of COVID-19.

“I was in the throes of transitioning my in-person fitness business to an online model, and I had my daughter at home with me full-time. I felt like I couldn’t pull back from these responsibilities to explore what was going on with my body, and the pandemic made it even easier to avoid the critical self-care that I needed,” she says

“Deep in COVID lockdown, I didn’t feel that I could really address the pain in the way I normally would have or take care of it as quickly as I wanted to.”

By the time Tebeau got to the doctor, her health had gotten much worse.

“My pain was definitely at a 10. Everyday tasks like laundry, carrying pretty much anything, including picking up my daughter, were out of the question. I was struggling to drive myself, because the pain was distracting, and I was coaching my fitness clients in a neck brace. All of this was leaving me completely drained physically, mentally, and emotionally at the end of the day.”

Have you delayed your doctor’s appointments during the pandemic? @KFF Women’s Health Survey shows more women are skipping health care services during the pandemic compared to men. Get your heart checked! For heart-healthy tips follow @WHA. #HeartAndSoulhttps://t.co/EkGy52LPSU — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 31, 2021

Her pain began last September, but she didn’t see a doctor and have the proper tests until November. By then, Tebeau learned she had two herniated disks, one of which required surgery.