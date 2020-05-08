Race, Health Care, Pandemic: Hope in a Year of Challenges

June 18, 2021 -- Black health care workers have suffered blows to their lives and careers over the past year. Racial disparities in health care continue as more and more Black people continue to be disproportionately affected by disease and death. With another pandemic-era Juneteenth this weekend, the holiday’s message -- of freedom, perseverance, and hope -- is even more poignant. It is also an opportunity to remember the people who are on the front lines trying to enact change and hear their stories of how the past year has changed them and their view of the world.

The Black community has suffered massive losses due to lack of access to health care. Coronavirus hospitalization rates among non-Hispanic Black people were about 4.7 times the rate of non-Hispanic white people. A study from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that despite communities of color being more affected by COVID-19, there was "a consistent pattern across states of Black and Hispanic people receiving smaller shares of vaccinations.”

The amount of loss to Black Americans has pushed Black health care workers to speak out against the disparities in the system. Many, contacted by WebMD, believe this past year has opened not only their eyes, but the eyes of the world as well.

Jenay Powell, MD, is executive director of the White Coats Black Doctors Foundation, which was founded by five Black medical students to “celebrate, unite, and uplift black medical students and physicians, and to support the development of future black physicians.”

Powell says Juneteenth is inherently important to Black Americans, who see it as their own Independence Day, as slavery still ruled the country on July 4, 1776.

Powell says she has seen more willingness in the United States to join in honoring the day. That’s not the only change she says she’s noticed.

In the past year, Powell says, awareness of racial disparities has improved.

"I think we need to do due diligence and make sure the awareness is not short-lived. Disparities are systemic and long-standing, and they won't be fixed overnight. Continuing to put a spotlight on the determinants of health and