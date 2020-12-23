Pre-Pandemic Normalcy Far off for the Immunocompromised

July 15, 2021 -- Though the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines has allowed many Americans to find some pre-pandemic normalcy, little has changed for Victoria Graham of Washington, DC, who is still exercising the same heightened caution she did in early 2020 because she is immunocompromised from a complicated medical history that includes Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

“The pandemic isn't over for everyone,” says Graham, 27. “Those of us who are immunocompromised are so vulnerable to COVID. I think it's difficult for people to understand if they are lucky enough to have a healthy body and a strong immune system. I just wish more people realized how many are still deeply impacted by the threat of this virus. But unfortunately, it feels like so many people now are screaming with their actions and showing that they don't care or aren’t thinking about what risks they’re imposing on those of us who are immunocompromised. It’s lonely, isolating, and a hard phase of the pandemic to be living through.”

Graham says she’s been met with everything from confusion to annoyance and downright outrage as she takes steps to protect herself. She did get vaccinated, but since she’s medically complex, immunocompromised, and has a history of not producing enough response to some vaccines, doctors can’t be certain her body is mounting the same response to the vaccine as a healthy person. People with weakened immune systems like Graham may also be at increased risk from breakthrough infections and the Delta variant. If she gets sick, her case could be more severe.

Graham’s doctors say she needs to be very cautious, using every protection, including the vaccine. That means limiting where she goes, who she’s around, always wearing a mask inside, and wearing one in crowded outdoor areas when she can’t physically distance from people.

Graham says she was recently verbally attacked while shopping at an outdoor market for taking these extra precautions.

“'Why are you wearing that mask? You should take it off,’ the salesman said to me in a really accusatory tone,” Graham recalls. “I was startled, but my first inclination was to try and educate him, so I explained that I’ve been chronically ill for 27 years and my doctor says I need to keep it on to protect my health. He immediately started arguing with me, [saying], ‘Nah, we’re outside. You don’t need that. It doesn’t do anything anyway.’”

“He went on and on,” she says “He wouldn’t stop. He was just relentless and kept talking to me like he was accusing me of doing something wrong. It was awful and dehumanizing, and all I could do was just walk away.”