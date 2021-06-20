Coffee, Veggies May Lower Your Odds for COVID

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Coffee delivers the boost that many people need to start their day. Now, new research suggests this breakfast powerhouse may also provide some protection against COVID-19.

Consuming vegetables and having been breastfed might also reduce your COVID-19 risk, according to the new study from Northwestern University in Chicago. Conversely, processed meats may increase your susceptibility to the coronavirus. Other foods studied — including fruit, tea and red meat — had no impact.

"We know that COVID is an infectious disease, similar to pneumonia or other kinds of respiratory infections. We know that immunity plays an important role in our ability to combat some of these infectious diseases," said study co-author Marilyn Cornelis.

"I was interested in seeing how nutrition could play a role [in COVID-19] because we know that nutrition impacts immunity," added Cornelis, an associate professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University School of Medicine.

Other research has focused on individual health issues in terms of COVID-19 infection, including the impact of conditions such as diabetes. Less attention has been given to modifiable risk factors, other than weight, Cornelis said.



For the study, the researchers used UK Biobank data to examine an association between dietary behaviors from 2006 to 2010 and COVID-19 infections from March through November 2020 in the same people. The investigators looked specifically at foods shown to affect the immune system in earlier human and animal studies.

The study included nearly 38,000 participants who had received a COVID-19 test. About 17% tested positive for the virus.

The team found that nutrition might confer a modest degree of protection.

For example, consuming one or more cups of coffee a day was associated with a 10% decrease in risk of COVID-19 when compared to consuming less than one cup daily. Consuming at least two-thirds of a serving of cooked or raw vegetables daily (excluding potatoes) was also linked with reduced risk.

However, even eating less than half a serving of processed meat daily — think hot dogs and deli meat — was associated with higher risk. Like coffee, being breastfed as an infant was associated with a 10% reduced risk.