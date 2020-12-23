Pentagon, Disney Revive Mask Mandates Following CDC Change

July 29, 2021 -- It has been 2 days since the CDC reversed itself and said people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus should wear masks again when indoors, and businesses and government entities are already following suit.

On July 27, the agency called for masks in K-12 school settings and in areas of the U.S. experiencing “substantial and high” COVID-19 transmission, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

The new guidance is a significant shift from the CDC’s announcement in May that fully vaccinated Americans could skip wearing a mask in most settings.

In response to the new guidance, the Department of Defense now requires anyone inside its facilities to wear a mask, according to a Wednesday statement.

The announcement “applies to all service members, federal personnel, contractors, and visitors when indoors at all properties owned by the department in those areas, in accordance with updated CDC guidelines," according to a statement from Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Jamal Brown.