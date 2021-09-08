Back to School, Back to COVID-19? Delta Changes the Situation

Aug. 9, 2021 -- Whitney Sandoval’s two children begin kindergarten and first grade this week in Wichita, KS. While she’ll be sending her kids with masks, the school district hasn’t mandated them.

Her children are too young to be vaccinated, but the community’s COVID-19 transmission rates have been rising all summer and are similar to last winter’s.

“Sending them back makes me feel like I'm just guaranteeing they’ll get exposed,” she says, “which is extra defeating after successfully being so careful for over a year.”

But having lived through all that time at home with her small children, Sandoval and her husband are too spent -- emotionally and financially -- to consider pulling them out.

If that feels familiar, you may live in one of the 70% of U.S. counties where transmission is so high, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors. (They’ve already recommended staff and students ages 2 and up be masked at school, regardless of vaccination status.) But because these are only recommendations, at this point, each individual school district can decide their policy. Unless, of course, you live in one of the handful of states, including Arizona, Georgia, and Texas, whose governors have banned mask mandates completely.