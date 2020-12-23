Oct. 15, 2021 -- Machine learning has come a long way in the quarter-century since a computer nicknamed Deep Blue shocked the world by beating chess champion Garry Kasparov. Today, when our smartphones have far more computing power than Deep Blue, scientists have trained their sights on even bigger opponents, including potentially fatal illnesses like cancer, heart disease, and COVID-19.

When supercomputers hunt for new drug cocktails to treat these conditions, scientists can feed the machines mountains of data from decades of studies to help inform the analysis. But the coronavirus is still too new and mutating too rapidly for scientists to turn to these usual strategies.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have a new way to address the lack of data on the new virus. They’re training computers to run algorithms patterned after signaling networks in the human brain. Like the brain, these neural networks can “learn” and adapt to rapidly changing information, forging new connections on the fly.