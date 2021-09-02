Oct. 25, 2021 -- Families can celebrate Halloween this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the CDC, said Sunday.

The CDC updated its guidelines for holiday celebrations earlier this month, encouraging families to consider safe ways to gather and reduce the spread of the coronavirus by getting vaccinated, attending outdoor events, and wearing masks.

“I would say put on those costumes, stay outside, and enjoy your trick-or-treating,” Walensky said on Fox News Sunday.

But Walenksy also urged “prevention strategies” due to the ongoing potential for COVID-19 to spread during holiday gatherings. The infection rate from the contagious Delta variants has dropped by 50% since September, she said, but more than 70,000 cases and 1,500 deaths are still being reported each day.

“I wouldn’t gather in large settings outside and do screaming like you are seeing in those football games if you are unvaccinated, those kids that are unvaccinated,” she said. “But if you are spread out doing your trick-or-treating, that should be very safe for your children.”