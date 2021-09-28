COVID Pandemic May Have Driven a Flu Strain Into Extinction

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Oct. 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's well-known that COVID-19 pandemic restrictions pretty much quashed the 2020-2021 flu season, with influenza cases falling to never-before-seen lows in the United States.

So little flu circulated, in fact, that some scientists now suspect that one of the major strains of influenza might have gone extinct, for lack of humans to infect.

Influenza B/Yamagata is one of four strains regularly included in annual flu shots, but in the midst of COVID lockdowns that strain appears to have fallen completely off the radar, an Australian research team recently reported in the journal Nature Reviews.

No B/Yamagata strains have been isolated or genetically sequenced in flu case tracking since March 2020, when COVID lockdowns essentially ended the 2019-2020 flu season, the researchers said.

Only 31 suspected B/Yamagata cases have been reported to public health officials from the most recent flu season, but there was no successful isolation or sequencing of the virus to determine that B/Yamagata was truly to blame.

B/Yamagata has always tended to be less infectious than the other major flu strains, researchers noted. That strain also doesn't evolve as energetically as the others; vaccine manufacturers haven't had to update the B/Yamagata component of the annual flu shot since 2015.

Those factors, "combined with suppressive conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, may have facilitated strong suppression of global B/Yamagata circulation and the potential extinction of this lineage," the researchers concluded in their report. Marios Koutsakos, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Melbourne, led the study.

If an entire strain of influenza has indeed gone extinct, that would open up new possibilities for tackling the annual flu going forward, American infectious disease experts said.

But they first caution that it'll take longer than one flu season to determine whether B/Yamagata has bitten the dust.

"I'd be a little leery of calling it a done deal, because flu's a fickle little beast," said Richard Kennedy, a top vaccine researcher with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.