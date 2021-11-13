Nov. 17, 2021 -- Growing reports that white-tailed deer have been infected with the coronavuris along with continuing infections and illness in zoo animals and pets, is giving rise to concern that animals may become reservoirs for the development of new variants or even direct animal-to-human transmission.

So far, it has mostly been humans who have infected animals, although sometimes the cause is unknown.

Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in Nebraska recently died from COVID-19 complications. Two of the zoo's tigers also caught the virus in October but have since recovered.

The same happened at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., in September when six African lions, a Sumatran tiger, and two Amur tigers tested positive for COVID-19. Zoo staff were unable to pinpoint the source of the infections.

In July, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that antibodies to the coronavirus had been detected in white-tailed deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The agency also reported in August that its sampling found actual virus in deer in Ohio.

Most recently, Penn State University researchers in November published a pre-print study showing that a growing number of deer in Iowa had tested positive, reflecting most likely human-to-deer and deer-to-deer transmission.