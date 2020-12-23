Nov. 23, 2021 -- Ahead of the busiest travel days of the year, COVID-19 cases are rising across 40 states and territories, setting the U.S. up for a rough fifth surge of the pandemic.

“A significant rise in cases just before Thanksgiving is not what we want to be seeing,” says Stephen Kissler, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher and data modeler Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Kissler says he’d rather see increases in daily cases coming 2 weeks after busy travel periods, since that would mean they could come back down as people returned to their routines.

Seeing big increases in cases ahead of the holidays, he says, “is sort of like adding fuel to an already raging fire.”

Last winter, vaccines hadn’t been rolled out as the nation prepared for Thanksgiving. COVID-19 was burning through family gatherings.

But now that two-thirds of Americans over age 5 are fully vaccinated and booster doses are approved for all adults, will a rise in cases translate, once again, into a strain on our still thinly stretched health care system?