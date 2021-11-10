Nov. 29, 2021 -- President Joe Biden said Monday that available vaccines are expected to provide some protection against the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, and federal health officials are working to gather more information on its potency before the first cases are detected in the United States.

He was accompanied by top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, MD. The president had been briefed by health officials on Sunday.

Biden said he does not anticipate lockdowns or tighter restrictions, and he hopes to fight the variant by increasing vaccination rates.

“This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” he said. “We’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed, not chaos and confusion. We have more tools today to fight the variant than we ever have before.”

Scientists will be working over the next several weeks to learn more about the virus and to determine the level of protection provided by available COVID-19 shots. Omicron was first detected in South Africa, prompting Biden to enforce a travel ban, and cases have now been reported in several European countries as well as Canada.